Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF remained flat at $$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,871,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,057,340. The firm has a market cap of $238.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.