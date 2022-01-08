Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF remained flat at $$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,871,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,057,340. The firm has a market cap of $238.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

