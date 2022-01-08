Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Andrea Abt Purchases 3,906 Shares of Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Andrea Abt bought 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £4,999.68 ($6,737.21).

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.77) on Friday. Petrofac Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £680.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.