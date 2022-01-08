Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Andrea Abt Purchases 3,906 Shares of Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Andrea Abt bought 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £4,999.68 ($6,737.21).

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.77) on Friday. Petrofac Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £680.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

