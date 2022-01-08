PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $195.00 at Argus

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

