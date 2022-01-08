Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,325.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $2,325.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00077229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.19 or 0.07634205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.28 or 1.00057708 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.