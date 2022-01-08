Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Decreased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,051 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Penske Automotive Group worth $46,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

