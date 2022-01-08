PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PMT. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.22.

PMT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

