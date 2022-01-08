PengolinCoin (PGO) Hits Market Cap of $202,178.38

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PengolinCoin has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. PengolinCoin has a market capitalization of $202,178.38 and $51,952.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

PengolinCoin Profile

PengolinCoin (PGO) is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 30,927,105 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

PengolinCoin Coin Trading

