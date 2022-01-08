Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,016,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 364,775 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.