Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,184,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,375,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,666,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,631,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 622,103 shares during the period.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PSFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

