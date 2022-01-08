PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 6.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.36.

PYPL opened at $192.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

