PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

