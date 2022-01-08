PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is JustInvest LLC’s 10th Largest Position

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.36.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average of $250.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

