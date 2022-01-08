Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 3,988.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

