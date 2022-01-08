Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 1,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Parkland alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.