Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE PK traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $19.81. 3,451,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

