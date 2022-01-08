Paparazzi Price Reaches $0.0003 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005491 BTC.

About Paparazzi

PAZZI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

