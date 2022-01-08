Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Down 17% Over Last Week

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $9,997.24 and $1,511.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00058528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005430 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

