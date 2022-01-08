PancakeSwap Price Reaches $10.59 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $176.20 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $10.59 or 0.00025319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00063090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006215 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 256,604,376 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

