Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

