Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Trimmed by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $893,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,283,094 shares of company stock worth $126,531,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 6.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

