PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) versus AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Financial Analysis

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AcuityAds alerts:

This table compares AcuityAds and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.64 $2.76 million $0.18 18.89 PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 5.89 $250.58 million $0.71 33.38

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AcuityAds and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 2 3 0 2.60 PagSeguro Digital 0 3 8 0 2.73

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 205.88%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $53.55, indicating a potential upside of 125.93%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58% PagSeguro Digital 13.31% 15.24% 6.30%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats AcuityAds on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.