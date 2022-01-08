PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 15,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,697. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PAGS shares. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

