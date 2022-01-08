Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

PACB stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 347.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

