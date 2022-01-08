P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for P3 Health Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PIII opened at $5.01 on Friday. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.