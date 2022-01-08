Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $212.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

