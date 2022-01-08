Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading Up 0.6%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXBDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

