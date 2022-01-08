Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

