Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $207,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 890,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.