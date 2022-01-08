Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after buying an additional 716,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,733,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 60.5% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.