Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,743 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

OSK stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

