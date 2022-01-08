Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.39 and last traded at C$10.19. Approximately 74,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

