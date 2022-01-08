Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 45,893 shares.The stock last traded at $3.43 and had previously closed at $3.53.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $854.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Orla Mining by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

