ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 32.9% in December

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter worth $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ORIX by 22.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 42.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

