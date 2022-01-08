Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 432,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 225,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

