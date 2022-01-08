Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 568,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 874,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.59.

About Origin Agritech (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

