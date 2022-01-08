Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,785 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

