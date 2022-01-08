Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OGEN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.05.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
