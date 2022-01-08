Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.21. Oracle posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,816,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,749. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

