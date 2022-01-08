Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. Open Text has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Open Text by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

