Onooks Market Cap Reaches $6.33 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Onooks has a market cap of $6.33 million and $352,271.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00079329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.35 or 0.07352798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.44 or 1.00070613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00070768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.