ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:OKE opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

