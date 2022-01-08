ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

