ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.97. 229,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,002. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $888,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 33.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 26.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

