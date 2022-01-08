Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Oncology Pharma stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 99,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,389. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Oncology Pharma has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $50.00.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

