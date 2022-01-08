Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

OLN stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 4,689.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

