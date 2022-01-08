Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $38,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $332.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.76 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.