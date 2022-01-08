OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.