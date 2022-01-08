NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $272.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

