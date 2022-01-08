Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of JPI stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 35.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the third quarter worth $473,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

