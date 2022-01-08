Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

