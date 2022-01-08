Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the November 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 513,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $128,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

